Sunny Leone Shares Stunning Pictures From 'Splitsvilla X3' Sets; Fans All Hearts

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram account on Thursday, March 18, to share some glamorous pictures of herself. The actor is seen in a mauve-coloured sequined body-hugging floor-sweeping gown as she is busy striking different poses in a series of pictures. She accessorised her look with a statement choker. The pictures were clicked in Poovar Island Resort, Kerala, where the actor is currently on the sets of the reality show, Splitsvilla 13. Take a look at the pictures.

Many of Sunny Leone’s fans were floored by her pictures and took to the comments section of her post to compliment her. Many reacted with “Wow” while others called the picture “Hot". Many fans also reacted with heart, fire and love-smitten emojis. Take a look at the screenshots of some of the comments left by Sunny Leone's fans and followers here.

Sunny Leone has fun working on the sets of Splitsvilla 13

In an earlier Instagram post, Sunny shared her enthusiasm for working on the sets of Splitsvilla 13 in a series of pictures. She was also seen posing alongside her co-host Rannvijay Singh as the reality TV star also celebrated his 38th birthday on March 16. Sunny Leone joined Rannvijay in a funny pose and wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday to my big little brother @rannvijaysingha!! Wish you all the love and happiness this year. As we both know it’s going to be the best year ahead! God Bless you Brother!!”. Take a look at the post here.

More about Sunny Leone's projects

Sunny Leone has starred in a variety of Bollywood films since her Hindi film debut with Jism 2. She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s directorial Bullets. The web series released on MX Player and also starred Karishma Tanna in the lead. She will next be seen in Anamika, an action series written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The series will have ten episodes and also features Sonnalli Seygall in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is currently busy hosting the next season of Splitsvilla titled Splitsvilla X3. The new episodes of the reality show air every Saturday at 7 pm on MTV.

