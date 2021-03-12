Sunny Leone's 'Show Time!' Moment With Rannvijay Singha On Splitsvilla X3

Sunny Leone shared fun pictures of her with Splitsvilla X3 co-host Rannvijay Singha on her Instagram. The 39-year-old actress is currently hosting MTV's Splitsvilla X3 season 13 episodes as she often shares BTS of the shooting. Filled with fun and laughter, Sunny shared these moments on her social media with her fans with quirky captions. Read about Sunny Leone's latest Instagram post.

'Show Time!'

The Jism 2 actress took to Instagram to share a fun picture with Rannvijay Singha where they both posed with their hands wide open. With huge smiles on their faces, in the next pictures, Sunny can be seen reaching out to fix Rannvijay's hair as the actor moved his head farther from her hand. Sunny captioned the post 'Show time!' and writing that if only Rannvijay could stay still while she fixed his hair.

Fans reaction to Sunny Leone's latest post

Fans responded to the post with laughing emojis as they laughed at Sunny's shenanigans. Several fans commented cute in the comment section after seeing both the hosts' chemistry in the photos. The actors appeared quite comfortable with each other as many fans commented with fire emojis under the post. Fans also complimented Sunny Leone's attire with comments like 'looking pretty'.

Pic Credit: Sunny Leone Intagram.

Sunny Leone's BTS picture of Splitsvilla

Known for posting several BTS pictures on her Instagram, Sunny recently posted a BTS video with her co-host Rannvijay Singha with a hilarious caption. In the video, Sunny can be seen progressively freaking out about a bug to her team while Rannvijay sipped on his coffee quietly. In the caption, the actress revealed that she hated bugs and it was a serious fear but Rannvijay remained calm throughout. She wrote in the caption that she was losing her mind while Rannvijay smiled.

A look at Sunny Leone's Instagram

Enjoying a massive following of 43.5 million followers, Sunny Leone enjoys posting regularly on her social media. From fashion photoshoots to behind-the-scenes with her co-stars, the actress entertains her fans even off-camera with her fun photos. Sunny Leone will next be seen in Splitsvilal X3 alongside Rannvijay Singha.

