'Super Dancer 4': Sanchit's Performance Leaves Guest Judge Remo D'Souza Spellbound

The contestants on Sony Entertainment Television's Super Dancer 4 have enthralled the audience and the judges with their spectacular performances. The latest addition to the list of performances that have thrilled the audience is by Sanchit Chanana. Let's take a look.

Super Dancer 4 contestant Sanchit Chanana wows judges

Sanchit Chanana and his "guru" Vartika danced to the tunes of the hit 90s song Chaiya Chaiya from the movie Dil Se.... The song which was originally picturised on the top of a moving train has become an iconic number because of its catchy tune and classic dance steps. Sanchit and his "guru" Vartika received a standing ovation from the judges including Geeta Kapur and guest judge Remo D'Souza. Receiving a standing ovation from the judges is the ultimate form of appreciation one could get on the show.

Sanchit Chanana hails from a Nakodhar, a village in Jalandhar, Punjab. He is known for his popping skills on the show. His footwork is immaculate and is a source of awe and amazement for the audience and judges alike. After his performance on Chaiya Chaiya, the judges were left wanting more of Sanchit's brilliant dancing skills.

Guest judge Remo D'Souza had his way to fulfil his wish. He called Sanchit to perform impromptu on Bezubaan from Remo's directorial dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Sanchit took up the challenge and awed everyone with his performance. The judges of Super Dancer 4 encouraged Sanchit to keep on pursuing his passion. Remo D'Souza even bowed down to Sanchit after his Bezubaan performance.

About Super Dancer 4

Super Dancer 4 is the latest season of the children's dance reality shows Super Dancer. The fourth season began airing on March 27, 2021. The show has already grabbed a spot on the list of Top 5 shows on BARC TRP charts. Remo D'Souza appeared as the guest judge on the latest episode of the show. His appearance on the show also marks a small reunion with Geeta Kapoor. Both of them were previously judges on the dance reality show Dance India Dance. Super Dancer - Chapter 4 airs on weekends at 8 pm on Sony TV.

