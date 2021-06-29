'Super Dancer Chapter 4': Annu Kapoor To Grace The Stage To Celebrate Golden Era Of Cinema

Super Dancer: Chapter 4’s upcoming episodes are going to take their viewers on a walk down the memory lane when Indian movies were all black and white. From performances by participants and judges to each of their outfits, everything will highlight and represent the Golden Era. The iconic Annu Kapoor will grace the stage of the dance reality show for the special episode this weekend.

Annu Kapoor, the eminent actor, radio jockey and more, is going to be appearing as a guest judge on the episodes of Super Dancer: Chapter 4 that will air this coming weekend. These episodes will mark the celebration of what is often called the Golden Era of Indian cinema. Super Dancer: Chapter 4 contestants will be putting their best foot forward to compete against each other, as they dance to old Bollywood songs on the stage. Even the show’s judges will be seen grooving to the thematic music.

Image: PR Handout

Geeta Kapoor spoke about how stunned she was to witness the consistent brilliance of the performances that the participants were delivering with the help of their choreographers. Speaking of the upcoming episodes, Kapoor added that although the films of the Golden Era were in black and white, they surely added a lot of magic and colours to the lives of those who watched them. She added that Annu Kapoor’s presence in the episodes enables the narration of various stories around Indian cinema as well. Annu Kapoor’s guest appearance as a judge enriched the episodes that are soon to air on Indian television, according to Geeta Kapoor. All the judges, including her, will also be seen donning the iconic style of clothing of those times. Polka dots, bouffant, fringes, flowers in hair, headbands, and more, will all be seen in the attires that the judges will rock on the screen.

Image: Annu Kapoor Instagram

