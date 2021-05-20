'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' Contestant Pays Special Tribute To Sridevi In Upcoming Episode

This weekend's Super Dancer – Chapter 4 will show contestants honouring some of the most memorable female actor's of the Indian Film Industry with performances on the artists' iconic dance numbers in a special episode titled, Bollywood Queens Special episodes. One of the iconic actor's who will receive a special tribute includes late actor Sridevi. Contestant Florina Gogoi and her super guru Tusshar Shetty will be performing on a medley of Sridevi's most famous songs.

They will be seen dancing on Mama Mia, followed by Naino Me Sapna, Hawaa Hawaai, Khuda Gawaah and Meri Bindiya. In the act, Tusshar will be seen explaining to the young dancer the legacy of Sridevi, right from her journey to her rise in Bollywood. Tusshar and Florina's act will be full of voiceovers and brilliant visual effects to amp up the duo's performance.

Super Dancer – Chapter 4: Judges react to Tusshar Shetty and Florina's tribute to late actor Sridevi

Image: PR Agency

In the promos for the upcoming episode, it can be seen that Terence is going gaga over Florina's confidence as he exclaims, "You Killed It, Girl" while Malaika gushes and calls the young dancer, the "Swag Queen!" Geeta Kapur too is touched by the performance.

She tells the two dancers, "Itni badi hasti hain na Sridevi ji, unke life ko itne chote se samay main, samman dena bohot hi mushkil kaam hai. Because her body of work is so much… Aapne sahi kaha end main, wo chaand ki chandani banker hume roz touch karti hain." Geeta compliments Tusshar for his performance and Florina "Happy Feet" She then goes on to tell a special memory that she shared with Sridevi when she was new to the industry. The choreographer took the audience and the contestants on a stroll down memory lane of her first interaction with the English Vinglish star.

She tells everyone that in her early days as a dancer she would dance behind Sridevi during shows. "I used to stand in the wings and watch her make an entry. She used to be so calm, collected and composed before she went on stage. Nothing used to affect her, not even screams and cheers from the audience, and the moment she had to go on stage, she used to be jaise ek tej aata hai," she explained. She further exclaimed adding, "It used to be a star entry!"

Geeta tells the audience that watching Sridevi was a joyful experience. "People talk about how she used to switch on and switch off when she was in front of or away from the camera, but see how her work has never switched off. She's still here, amongst us", the choreographer said.

Geeta also explained how Sridevi had a very sharp memory. When the choreographer was working with the late actor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor for her launch, Sridevi had remembered Geeta Kapur which made her feel very happy. The judge than concluded by advising the dancers to always remember the people they meet saying, "As you grow up and you go through your life’s journey, never forget the people who have been associated with you. Because down the line, when you meet them and say ‘hello’ they will feel nice. Toh sab ko yaad rakhna.. okay?"

Image: PR Agency

