Super Dancer: Chapter 4 Contestants, Judges To Celebrate Kumar Sanu's Work

Super Dancer: Chapter 4's upcoming weekend episode offers a unique and extraordinary experience to the audience. This weekend, June 19-20, on the dance reality show, Super Dancer: Chapter 4 contestants and judges will celebrate a 'Kumar Sanu Special' episode with the legendary Bollywood singer himself. The viewers will not only see exceptional dance performances from the Super Dancer: Chapter 4 contestants but also watch Kumar Sanu obliging every request that comes his way.

Kumar Sanu special episode

This weekend's episode is one of the most awaited Super Dancer: Chapter 4 episodes of the season. The upcoming Kumar Sanu Special episode awaits an amazing mix of singing and dance performances, alongside some fun and emotional anecdotes. This weekend, the dance reality show will also celebrate 'Father's Day'. The contestants can expect a big surprise along with Kumar Sanu and Anurag Basu who will receive heartfelt messages from their respective children.

From Super Dancer: Chapter 4 contestants re-exploring all of Kumar Sanu’s chartbusters through their unique dance styles to Kumar Sanu raising the bar with his singing, this weekend's Super Dancer: Chapter 4 is something the audience cannot miss. Super Dancer: Chapter 4 airs on Saturday & Sunday at 8.00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. It also streams on SonyLIV.

Super Dancer: Chapter 4 contestants list includes Florina Gogoi, Prithviraj Kongari, Pratiti Das, Amit Kumar, Soumit Barman, Arshiya Sharma, Neerja Tiwari, Esha Mishra, Pari Tamang, Sanchit Chanana, Aneesh Tattikotta, Anshika Rajput and Sprihaa Rishi Kashyap. The dance reality show is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. The show is produced by Ranjeet Thakur and Hemant Ruprell for their production house Frames Production.

The guest Super Dancer: Chapter 4 judges featured Farah Khan and Remo D'Souza during the No Prop Challenge, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis as Guest Judges, alongside Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar during the Folk Fusion Special. While Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis revisited as the guest judges for Bollywood Queens Special, Suniel Shetty was featured in a Special Appearance. Govinda and Neelam Kothari also starred as special guests.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SUPER DANCER: CHAPTER 4

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.