'Super Dancer Chapter 4': Malaika Arora Misses Her Girl Gang, Talks About Their Close Bond

Sony Tv's dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 is winning the heart of the audiences with the contestant's extraordinary performances. Malaika Arora, a judge on the show, recently talked about her close-knit bond with BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and sister Amruta Arora after witnessing the friendship between three contestants who have managed to strike a special bond among themselves in the show. A video showcased during the upcoming special episode, "Bollywood Queens Special" showed Malaika remembering her girl gang and talking about their friendship.

Malaika Arora misses her gang of girls Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Amrita Arora on the show

Three Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants, Amit Kumar, Sanchit Chanana and Pruthviraj Kongari have seemed to start loving each other's company and the triol who call themselves ASP recently in the show talking about their friendship and how they are always there for each other on the show. Malaika who was moved by their close bond told the trio about the importance of keeping childhood friends close to their heart and told them to never forget each other even after they grow up and become successful in their field. She also advised them to always call and text each other as their friendship is very special and should always be cherished. Check out a glimpse of the coming Super Dancer Chapter 4 episode right below;

Furthermore, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl also revealed about her close bond with Bebo, Lolo and sister Amrita and said, "Even they are sisters and even we are sisters. We are very similar. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (we all love to eat) So everything revolves around food."

Malaika Arora and her BFFs

The celeb shared a very close bond with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor and sister Amruta Arora. The foursome enjoys going out for lunches and dinners together and their pictures are often featured on each other's social media pages. Take a look at some pictures of Karishma Kapoor, Amruta Arora, Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.