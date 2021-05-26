'Super Dancer Chapter 4': Suniel Shetty Left Stunned After Watching Florina's Performance

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty will soon be seen on the dancing reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The contestant on the show this week will put their best foot forward and dance to the beats of Suniel Shetty's popular songs. In the upcoming episode, contestant Florina Gogoi from Jorhat, Assam, along with her super guru, Tushar Shetty, will wow Suniel Shetty with her performance on his upbeat track Haye Hukku Haye Hukku Haaye Haaye.

Suniel Shetty on Super Dancer Chapter 4

Contestant Florina Gogoi, along with her super guru Tushar Shetty, will stun judges Geeta Kapur, Anurag Basu along with guest judge Suniel Shetty with an excellent performance on Sunil Shetty's song Haye Hukku Haye Hukku Haaye Haaye. The performance prompts an instant reaction from the Hera Pheri actor, who says, "Accha hua aisa dance tab kabhi tha nahi… warna bye huku bye huku bye bye ho jata! (It is a good thing such dance styles didn't exist back then) Unbelievable! Unbelievable swag, body language & expression!”.

But the highlight of the episode is when Suniel Shetty and Anurag Basu join Florina on the stage and dance to the tunes of the young dancer. Choreographer and judge Geeta Kapoor praises super guru Tusshar for the choreography and says that Florina has started performing with so much clarity and precision. The upcoming episode will see Geeta Kapoor exclaiming that she is glad that the original judge's panel is back.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will be seen in the romantic action drama film Tadap. The movie will mark Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut in Bollywood. The movie will also feature Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan in the lead role.

IMAGE: PR

