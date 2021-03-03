Super Dancer Chapter 4 To Air On March 27; Promises To Entertain With 'Nachpan Ka Tyohaar'

This year, the festival of Holi will mark the beginning of a new chapter. Super Dancer, a show that has enjoyed three consecutive successful seasons, will be back on the small screen, with a new season, Super Dancer Chapter 4. Judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu along with the dynamic duo, hosts Paritosh Tripathi aka Mamaji and Rithvik Dhanjani are all set to witness the best kids’ and best dancers from all age groups, from across the country.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 to release soon

Sony TV shared a new promo of the show on their official Instagram page. The promo features people from different age group dancing their hearts out, without caring about who's watching. The new poster of the show Super Dance Chapter 4 featured at the end of the video. In the caption they wrote, "Groove to the beats of #NachpanKaTyohaar💃 Full song OUT NOW!⁣ Check out the link in bio.⁣Watch #SuperDancerChapter4 from 27th March on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 PM only on Sony TV." (sic).

Super Dancer Chapter 4 judges

As per reports by Telly Chakkar, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra who has been one of the judges of the show since the very beginning said that there has never been a moment when she's not excited to be sitting on the judge's chair of Super Dancer. For her, the entire team has been one big happy family, the camaraderie between the judges is unmatched and rare. Moreover, at a time like this, it's an honour for her to witness the ingenuity of some of the country's amazing talents. She also added that the show is extremely close to her and heart and she can't wait for the fourth season to start already. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has been associated with the show since its first season, is known for praising the contestants' performances with her tag line, 'Super Se Upar'.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 time

The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 will air from March 27 on the weekends, i.e Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. As seen in the promo, the show promises to bring alive #NachpanKaTyohaar, a celebration of dance in all its glory, promising to engage one and all in its festive fervour.



