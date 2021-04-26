'Super Dancer Chapter 4' To Mark Remo D'Souza And Geeta Kapur's Reunion This Weekend

Ever since Super Dancer Chapter 4 premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on March 17, 2021, the reality dance show has managed to rule over viewers' hearts in no time. Within a month, it went on to bag a spot for itself in the list of the top 5 shows on BARC TRP charts. Now, this weekend's Super Dancer Chapter 4 episodes comprise a special surprise for fans as it will mark the reunion of the former Dance India Dance judges Geeta Kapur and Remo D'Souza.

Remo D'Souza graces the stage of Super Dancer Chapter 4 with his presence

After suffering from a heart attack back in December last year, Remo D'Souza is all set for his second small-screen appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 4 after Colors TV's Dance Deewane Season 3. In this weekend's episode of the popular Sony TV show, Remo will grace the stage of the dance reality show with his presence and reunite with his former DID co-judge, Geeta Kapur. Along with treating the audience with an impromptu performance with Geeta on the iconic Dabangg song Munni Badnaam Hui, the ace choreographer-director will also shake a leg with all the Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants to the Street Dancer 3D song Muqabla.

In the promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television's official Instagram handle, Remo could be seen being super impressed by the dancing abilities of contestants Prithviraj Kongari and Sanchit Chanana to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's Haule Haule song and ABCD's Bezubaan Kab Se song, respectively. In addition to that, Remo also went on to call Sanchit a "star" after his dance performance. Take a look:

Meanwhile, prolific choreographer Geeta Kapur also took to her Instagram Stories to share a photograph with Remo from the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. In the picture, while Remo rocked an all-black outfit, Geeta donned a printed blue embroidered dress with opulent jewellery. Along with sharing the picture with her old friend, Geeta penned a heartfelt note for him, which read, "Just to have and hold u again makes me believe prayers get answered". She added, "Love you, buddy. Stay blessed always".

Check out Geeta Kapur's Instagram post below:

Promo Image Credit: Geeta Kapur Instagram

