Super Singer Fame Nithyashree Faces Injury During A Rehearsal, Shares Note

On January 29, 2021, the Super Singer fame Nithyashree took to her Instagram and posted a video of herself meeting with an accident. Nithyashree's accident took the internet by storm, making fans extend messages of a speedy recovery to Super Singer's NIthyashree.

Nithyashree's Accident

Nithyashree's songs are sure to uplift anyone's mood but the singer is also a talented dancer. The singer and dancer was rehearsing with her team for her upcoming dance cover of the song Vathi Coming, from the latest Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master. The dancers were lifting her up and throwing her for a step in the choreography when they accidentally dropped her.

Nithyashree's note to artists

The singer reposted this video from the Osypians' Instagram handle and added her own note after their caption. She went on to write, "The emotional impact this snippet had on me was more than the physical! I'd probably consider this as the most painful, yet memorable BTS video that made me realise a lot of things. I’m sharing my thoughts here and also giving myself some positive affirmations."

Super Singer's Nithyashree then went on to add to this heartfelt note and said "Firstly, how blessed I was to be able to push myself for 25+ plus dance takes & a two-hour-long shoot post Injury! Never realised the impact of it until I got back home after wrapping up the work and responsibilities as a team leader. All I could see was WORK."

"Secondly, to these Professional dancers and stunt personalities who risk their lives every single time to put forth their best work! What I did was just a one time stunt. I realized the serious and painful impact it causes in one. I can only imagine what courage it takes for them to go back and do this every single time! All I wanna do is A BIG SALUTE" she added further.

Nithyashree on her recovery

On January 29, 2021, the singer took to Instagram and posted a boomerang with a message that said. "So many messages, I am trying to read all of them but can’t. Thank you all personally for the generosity! I am right now committed with a lot of ice pack friends all over my body haha but will bounce back strong soon, thank you for your concern and prayers."

