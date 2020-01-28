The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Anjali Recovers From A Wardrobe Malfunction

Television News

In the upcoming episode of Supermodel of the Year, contestant Anjali Schmuk will have a wardrobe malfunction. Read on to know how she handled it & did her task

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Supermodel Of The Year

MTV India is hosting a fashion reality show called Supermodel of the Year which gives chance to 10 models from across the country to help their dream come true. The contestants are judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta for the tasks they perform on a day-to-day basis. In the upcoming episode of Supermodel of the Year, a contestant called Anjali Schmuk will apparently have a wardrobe malfunction.

Wardrobe malfunction on Supermodel of the Year

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anjali Schmuck (@anjali_schmuck_official) on

The upcoming episode of Supermodel of the Year will have some models walking with several props and others walking blind-folded. However, Anjali Schmuk will have a wardrobe malfunction. But she would not let this hamper her walk and continue to perform her task. She would also hold her expression and not let it waver even during the malfunction. Later judges, Malaika, Milind and Masaba would applaud her for it.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Drisha More Outshines Everyone And Wins The Latest Task

Supermodel of the Year updates

In the last episode of Supermodel of the Year contestant, Drisha would win the Livon badge after acing the audition task. She, as well as, some other Supermodel of the Year contestants had to pose for a magazine cover with Ujjwala Raut and Milind Soman. They had to stand out in the group of three and make the cover look wonderful. Anjali Schmuk gave a lukewarm performance and received average comments from the judges. For the upcoming week, the Supermodel of the Year contestants would have to perform a ramp walk on a railway station with Ujjwala Raut as the showstopper.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Also Read: Supermodel Ujjwala Raut's Style File To Take Fashion Inspirations From

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Contestant Drisha More Impresses The Judges?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MTV India (@mtvindia) on

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' Sees Milind Soman, Ujjwala & Priya's Sizzling Photoshoot

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR ON SHARJEEL IMAM ARRES
GANESH ACHARYA CAUGHT IN A BRAWL
RAHUL GANDHI REPEATS 'RAPE CAPITAL'
DIA REPLIES TO TROLLS OVER VIDEO
BJP TAMIL NADU ON OMAR
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA