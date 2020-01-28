'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Anjali Recovers From A Wardrobe Malfunction

MTV India is hosting a fashion reality show called Supermodel of the Year which gives chance to 10 models from across the country to help their dream come true. The contestants are judged by Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta for the tasks they perform on a day-to-day basis. In the upcoming episode of Supermodel of the Year, a contestant called Anjali Schmuk will apparently have a wardrobe malfunction.

Wardrobe malfunction on Supermodel of the Year

The upcoming episode of Supermodel of the Year will have some models walking with several props and others walking blind-folded. However, Anjali Schmuk will have a wardrobe malfunction. But she would not let this hamper her walk and continue to perform her task. She would also hold her expression and not let it waver even during the malfunction. Later judges, Malaika, Milind and Masaba would applaud her for it.

Supermodel of the Year updates

In the last episode of Supermodel of the Year contestant, Drisha would win the Livon badge after acing the audition task. She, as well as, some other Supermodel of the Year contestants had to pose for a magazine cover with Ujjwala Raut and Milind Soman. They had to stand out in the group of three and make the cover look wonderful. Anjali Schmuk gave a lukewarm performance and received average comments from the judges. For the upcoming week, the Supermodel of the Year contestants would have to perform a ramp walk on a railway station with Ujjwala Raut as the showstopper.

