Supermodel Of The Year's Eashita Bajwa Makes Her Insta-Reel Debut, Runs Wild On Beach

Model Eashita Bajwa is best known as MTV's Supermodel of the Year contestant. She has been quite active on her social media throughout the quarantine. She has been actively sharing pictures and videos and is in constant touch with her followers. The model made her Instagram Reels debut on July 13 and shared a video from one of her outings. Take a look at her video:

Eashita Bajwa makes her Insta reels debut

Eashita Bajwa shared a throwback video from one of her beach outings. The video is from one of her vacations to Sri Lanka and the model is seen dressed up in a rustic red coloured bikini. She topped her look with a pair of black glares and left her hair open and used a cap as an accessory. Bajwa wrote in the caption, "Take me back ðŸ‘™

#beachplease #waterbaby #srilanka #fitness #reels #reelsinstagram #mondaymotivation". [sic] She is seen grooving to Surf Mesa's I Love You Baby.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments and praises the model. Many dropped down heart and fire emojis to express their thoughts on the video. One user wrote, "Yaa I also miss those sunsets, happy hours on the beach â¤ï¸". Another one wrote, "You are beautiful".

One user wrote, "Eashita.. looking beautiful on beachðŸ¤—ðŸ”¥". Praising her outfit choice, another user wrote, "Bikini queen â¤ï¸". Other fans continued to drop-down different emojis. The video already has over 5000 likes and multiple views.

Though Eashita Bajwa has been modelling for quite some time, she is best known for her Supermodel of the Year stint. The model has walked multiple ramps and has featured in different brand photoshoots. She was also a part of an advertisement for Skore.

Just days after India announced a ban on TikTok, Instagram rolled out their latest Reels feature. Many celebrities and influencers were a part of the Reels launch and shared multiple videos regarding the same. The feature allows people to club together different pictures and videos and put them in sync with songs and different audios. It has been receiving great popularity and is being seen as a TikTok substitute.

