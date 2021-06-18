Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against 'TMKOC' Actor Munmun Dutta Over Using Casteist Slur

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta has been making headlines for the last few weeks ever since she used a casteist slur in one of her makeup tutorial videos. Even though she took down the video in less than two hours, it was already late as several FIRs were filed against her in five states across the country. The police registered a case against the actor for allegedly using an objectionable word against a Scheduled Caste community.

SC stays cases against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta

The Supreme Court on Friday, June 18, stayed FIRs registered in five states against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, for using a casteist slur in one of her videos. The bench of judges Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian rapped out at the actor, stating, "What you said may amount to bringing the entire community into disrepute. You say you are a woman but tell us if women have any better rights than men or they also have equal rights?"

The actor's lawyer, Puneet Bali accepted the fact that his client by mistake used a slur in her video, which was deleted from Twitter within two hours. Her lawyer also pleaded to the judges that all cases against Dutta be shifted to Mumbai. The court stayed the criminal cases against Dutta in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, a notice was also issued by the court to Dalit rights activist and lawyer Rajat Kalsan, who was the first person to file an FIR against Munmun for allegedly humiliating the community in May. Munmun who essays the role of Babita in the show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah was booked under Section 3(1) (u) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Munmun Dutta's Instagram post

After the popular television actor used the casteist slur in one of her videos, netizens started trending the hashtag #ArrestMunmunDutta on Twitter. She took to her Instagram handle to clarify her stance and added that because of her language barrier, she was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Dutta also added that she has immense respect for every caste, creed, or gender and acknowledges their immense contribution to society.

Image - Munmun Dutta's Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.