Supriya Pathak Reveals She Misses Hansa, Says 'I'd Love To Keep Playing Her All The Time'

Supriya Pathak, who recently played the role of Kriti Sanon's mother in the Netflix film Mimi, is now starring in Rashmi Rocket. In her acting career of over four decades, Supriya had played distinct roles in several films. In the past few years, the actor played motherly roles in several critically acclaimed films. However, her stint as Hansa in the television comedy series Khichdi will forever remain in the audience's hearts. But will she ever think about replaying the role in the future? The actor has this to say:

Supriya Pathak says she misses playing Hansa from Khichdi

Supriya Pathak addressed several questions in the interview with The Indian Express. The 60-year-old had essayed a variety of roles in her career. When asked if she misses the role of Hansa, Supriya revealed she loved her character from the sitcom. The actor said she misses playing Hansa and would 'love to keep playing her all the time.'

Since Supriya Pathak has never played mother to her stepson Shahid Kapoor in any film, she also revealed if she would work with him or not. In the same interview, the 60-year-old actor said she does not have any idea about that as they have not been offered such a project. However, she was quick to add that they would work together if they happened to come across such an offer. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor is Supriya Pathak's stepson. Her husband, Pankaj Kapoor, shares Shahid with his first wife, Neelima Azeem.

Supriya on playing a motherly role in Rashmi Rocket

Supriya Pathak recently starred in the sports drama Rashmi Rocket, featuring Taapsee Pannu. The film also cast Abhishek Banerjee in a pivotal role. The film revolves around an athlete named Rashmi, who challenges India's athletic association to win her lost respect and identity back. Supriya plays the role of Taapsee's mother in the film. In her interview with Indian Express, Supriya revealed she enjoyed working with a bunch of youngsters, including Taapsee and the film's director Akarsh Khurana. She also shared how she enjoyed playing the role of a mother in the film. The actor said a mother is a pillar of support and her role added poignance to the movie. Supriya Pathak further shared she played the kind of mother with who her children could share anything. The film premiered on Zee5 on October 15, 2021.

Image: Image:@khichdi_official_club & PTI