Surbhi Chandna Announces Music Video With Sharad Malhotra, 'VaNi' Fans React

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are all set to be back on screens soon as shared by the former in a recent Instagram post. The two will be seen in a music video together and the fans, who watched them as Veer and Bani on the show Naagin 5 can’t hold their excitement. Read along to take a look at the post and what Surbhi has to say about the music video.

Surbhi Chandna announces music video release featuring Sharad Malhotra

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to share a picture with her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra. In her caption, she shared that the two will soon grace the screens together for a music video, and also asked fans to guess when it will release. The actor wore a pair of denim shorts, with an olive green sleeveless top and white sneakers while Sharad sported a pair of denim, with a white t-shirt and finished his look with a check shirt on top and white sneakers.

In her caption, Surbhi also hinted that the song will release sometime in the coming week and the poster will also be released soon. She wrote, “These Two Hot Looking Hoomans Will Hit your Screens with their Soulful Song Soon. Can you guess the Release Date? Shoot your Guesses in the Comments Below. POSTER On its Way. Hint - A Lil Birdie told me its The Week That's Coming” followed by the hashtags #sharbhiareback and #musicvideo as well as the stylist and outfit details. The post has over 225k likes within hours of being shared on the social media platform, and the comments are full of love and excitement by the on-screen couple’s fans who ship them as #Vani (Veer+Bani). Take a look at some of the comments by fans, followers and celebs here.

A picture announcing the release of the music video was also shared by Sharad Malhotra on his feed on March 15, 2021. The picture saw both the actors washing a bike, and they donned the same outfits as in the picture shared by Surbhi. He wrote along with it, “#droppinginsoon” and tagged Surbhi along with the makers and music labels behind the song.

