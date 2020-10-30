Surbhi Chandna Dazzles In Bridal Outfit, Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

Naagin 5 lead Surbhi Chandna recently stunned her fans with snaps of herself as a bride on Instagram. The actor sported a lovely red lehenga and added a fun caption about playing a bride on television. Take a look at her post and see how fans reacted to it as well.

Surbhi Chandna in Naagin 5

In the first picture, fans cans spot a full-length picture of the actor in a heavy red lehenga. She is also sporting white pearl jewellery and light make-up. The actor can also be spotted showing off her toned physique in the post and looks quite aesthetic. The actor seemed to be on the sets of Naagin 5. In the next picture, fans can spot a close-up picture of the star. She is seen smiling and also looks quite attractive. The next two pictures are also quite similar and the actor is seen in different poses.

Surbhi Chandna's account is great for fans looking out for Naagin 5 spoilers. Many reports indicate that the post means there is a wedding that will soon happen on the show. Fans of the show are wondering whose wedding they get to witness.

Surbhi Chandna also added a fun caption with her post. She started her caption by mentioning that she had lost a count of 'Shaadis' she had done on 'Television'. She also added despite the fact that she had seen many such scenes, she was still very excited to do it again. Her caption finally read - 'Real Shaadi Main God only knows what will happen'. She also added a fun emoji.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Many fans added that the actor looked lovely and a few other mentioned they couldn't wait to see the actor in the show. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Naagin 5: Cast

As always, the cast of every new Naagin season changes. In this season, fans see Surbhi Chandna as Bani, Sharad Malhotra as Veer Singhania and Mohit Sehgal as Jay Mathur. The show premiered on August 9, 2020.

