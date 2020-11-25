Surbhi Chandna Does Knee Spins For The First Time, Garners Appreciation On Instgram

Surbhi Chandna shared a clip on her Instagram feed recently and the actor claims it to be her first time spinning on her knees. She has done it exceptionally well for a first attempt and appreciations for her poured in, by her fans and friends in the comments sections. Some of her Ishqbaaz co-actors also commented as they loved the actor’s performance who was to do ‘tandav’ in the next episode of the Ekta Kapoor supernatural drama Naagin, read along to know more.

Surbhi Chandna’s does knee-spins for the first time

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 as she uploaded a snippet of her sporting a red ensemble and doing a bunch of knee-spins. The actor in her post mentioned that it was her first time doing the step, and that she will be seen doing it during her tandav performance in one of the upcoming episodes of her show Naagin. She wrote with her post, “Attempted this Knee Spin for the first Time .. rehearsed a couple of times and still wasn't that good lekin yeh Naagin Rukegi Nahi.”

A series of comments were showered under the post by several other TV celebs in appreciation of the actor’s attempt. Surbhi’s ex co-stars from the show Ishqbaaz also commented on the picture as they were in awe of her performance. Nakuul Mehta wrote – ‘Ufff daiyaaaa’ followed by a fire emoji and all the Shivaay-Anika shippers have flooded it with replies. Actor Mansi Srivastava and Mrinal Deshraj, who were also Chandna’s co-stars in the show, have commented on the picture.

Chandna often shares behind the scenes posts from the sets of Naagin. The posts include banter with her co-stars to the filming of some of the hardest sequences. In a recent post, she shared a video from one of the shots that included her and the DOP being on a harness, she wrote a message conveying how difficult it is to shoot such sequences.

