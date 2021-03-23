Surbhi Chandna Excited For Song Launch, Says 'hurting Knuckles Came As A Gift'

Surbhi Chandna is all set for the release of the highly-anticipated music video of Bepanah Pyaar song, alongside her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra. Ahead of the song's release on YouTube tomorrow, the 31-year-old shared a 'BTS fun fact' with fans on Instagram and revealed trying her hands at boxing for the first time for the upcoming Payal Dev and Yasser Desai song. Along with sharing a streak of pictures of herself from the sets of the music video, Surbhi revealed terribly hurting her knuckles as a result of trying boxing for the first time.

Surbhi Chandna's photos from the sets of 'Bepanah Pyaar' shell out fitness goals

After winning netizens' hearts with their exemplary performances in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5, Surbhi Chanda and Sharad Malhotra are all set to treat all the "VaNi" fans with their upcoming music video collaboration. Ahead of the song's release on VYRLOriginals' YouTube channel on March 24, the Sanjivani star hiked fans' excitement about the music video's release on Instagram by sharing some BTS glimpses from her shoot diaries. Earlier today, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to flaunt her enviably toned physique in a boxer avatar by posting a bunch of photos from the sets of Bepanah Pyaar.

In the photos shared by her, the Dadasahed Phalke Award-winning winning actor sported an all-black ensemble comprising a ribbed sports bralette over yoga pants and white boxing gloves. Her look was rounded off with a no-makeup look and a mid-parted hairdo. Along with sharing the photos, she revealed injuring her knuckles after giving boxing a shot for the music video of Bepanah Pyaar. Surbhi wrote: "Fat to FIT #bepanahPyaar BTS FUN FACT- Tried to Box for the First Time hurting the Knuckles terribly came as a Gift But this was Exciting." She jokingly added, "Ready to Endorse ActiveWear with that Bod. Also #BepanahPyaar Releases Tomorrow 11 AM on @vyrloriginals #excitedmuch".

Check out Surbhi Chandna's Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the teaser of Bepanah Pyaar's music video was dropped by the makers on YouTube yesterday. The upcoming song is sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai and its music video will release on YouTube tomorrow at 11 AM. In less than 24 hours. Watch Bepanah Pyaar's teaser on YT below: