Surbhi Chandna Gets Injured During Shoot; Actor Informs About Recovery Via Latest Post

Surbhi Chandna had injured her hand while reportedly shooting for Ganesh Utsav. The actor informed about the same with a picture of her bruised hand.

Surbhi Chandna

IMAGE: Instagram/officialsurbhic


After her stint as the lead in Naagin 5, TV star Surbhi Chandna has become a popular household name. The actor who will be seen in the new show, Sherdil Shergill, along with popular Telly star Dheeraj Dhoopar is reportedly believed to have hurt herself on the sets of Ganesh Utsav. 

The actor had shared a video of her bruised hand in a now-deleted Instagram story while leaving fans all worried. The video showed the actor in pain who took instant medical help after the injury. She shared in the video that she had gotten her hand and feet injured. She also got some bruises on her waist also during her dance practice.

Surbhi Chandna injures hand on shooting sets

In another video on her Instagram story, Surbhi flaunted her hand and updated fans about the recovery and how she is getting better each day. The video showed her in a car while donning a black dress and matching sunglasses as she grooved and showed off her hand. 

A couple of days back, the actor who is gearing up for her new show with Dheeraj, treated fans with BTS pictures from the sets. The promos of the show have been doing wonders on-screen and fans are quite excited to witness their bittersweet romance.

In the BTS clips, fans can see Surbhi in a stunning black leather costume as she dishes out major Catwoman vibes. In the video, the actor said, "We have had a pretty hectic morning and quite interesting and challenging as well. We are still in the midst of fixing everything but it's been exciting because I'm the Catwoman". Later, she is seen practicing her shot. 

While sharing her looks and the video, Chandna wrote, "One Moment Catwoman And the other living Manmeet Shergill Manu thankyou For choosing me to be you You Inspire me like no other #sherdilshergill on @colorstv @voot #comingsoon #manmeetshergill #behindthescenes #promoday From struggling to get the Hair Makeup right to starving so I can fit and do justice to the stunning Catwoman outfit to learning how to use the whip the sexy way all this in a day's JOB". Meanwhile, the new show narrates the coming-of-age story of an unusual yet tenacious girl, Manmeet Shergill, who takes some unusual decisions that change her life forever. 

