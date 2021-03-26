Surbhi Chandna 'grateful' As 'Bepanah Pyaar' Crosses 6 Million Views On YouTube

Bepanah Pyaar, the song featuring Surbhi Chandna along with Sharad Malhotra released on March 24, 2021. Just within two days of its release, the music video has crossed over 6 million views on YouTube. Surbhi recently took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the same. Take a look at her post.

Surbhi Chandna grateful after her single hits 6 million views

Surbhi posted a set of pictures flaunting one of her looks from the song. In the pictures, she wore a black top that was netted at the centre and denim jeans. She paired her look with black boots and a white smartwatch. Her hair was curled, middle-parted and left loose. In the caption, she wrote, “Bepanah Pyaar 6 Million Strong GRATEFUL HEART #trendingonyoutube #bepanahpyaar,” adding an evil eye emoji. Fans showered her post with love in no time.

About Surbhi Chandna's Bepanah Pyaar

Surbhi Chandna's latest music video, Bepanah Pyaar has been released on the official YouTube channel of VYRL Originals. It is sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai, written by Shabbir Ahmed and Payal Dev. The video has been directed by Arif Khan. The number is a romantic song and the video narrates a thrilling love story with treachery, action and a surprising plot twist.

Fan reactions for Bepanah Pyaar

The actors of the song have reunited after successfully pairing together in Naagin 5. The duo has made fans fall in love with them once again. Netizens have gone gaga over the song. One user said, “Bepanah Pyaar Kiu Tujhse! What a melody and what a heart-touching lyrics. Ufff in 1 word Awesome. #SharadMalhotra man u slayed it and u deserve all the Bepanah Pyaar for ur magical performance in the MV and awesome killer looks and expressions.” Another user wrote, “Bepanah Pyaar Tujhse, Tu Kyu Jane Na. Congratulations @SurbhiChandna For Your First MV. You Were Looking So Gorgeous In The Entire MV. Your Entry Scene Was Nothing Less Than A Action Movie Scene. And That Attitude Damn. Totally Slayed #SurbhiChandna #BepanahPyaar” Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

Bepanah Pyaar Tujhse â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸MV is really good #SurbhiChandna you are fire my girl. Listening & watching on loop. #BepanahPyaarWithSurbhi#BepanahPyaar — S rupali (@Srupali2) March 24, 2021

Bepanah Pyaar Tujhse,

Tu Kyu Jane Na..♥ï¸



Congratulations @SurbhiChandna For Your First MV ðŸ˜

You Were Looking So Gorgeous In The Entire MV ðŸ’¥

Your Entry Scene Was Nothing Less Than A Action Movie Scene ðŸ’£

And That Attitude Damn ðŸ”¥ðŸ¥µ

Totally SlayedðŸ˜»#SurbhiChandna #BepanahPyaar pic.twitter.com/y5FNHDg0sP — Juhi ðŸ•Š♥ï¸ (@Juhi_Jain_) March 24, 2021

Bepanah Pyaar Kiu Tujhse! ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ What a melody and what a heart touching lyrics. Ufff in 1 word Awesome. #SharadMalhotra man u slayed it and u deserve all the Bepanah Pyaar for ur magical performance in the MV and awesome killer looks and expressions. pic.twitter.com/DcN5sLWmKX — Tiyas Ganguly (@tiyasganguly) March 24, 2021

“Bepanah pyaar tujhse,

tu kyu jaane na”

Congo to whole team for 3M viewsðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³

Struck at this can't come out he is such a brilliant performer changed expression within seconds#SharadMalhotra #BepanahPyaar

Continue streaming guyss https://t.co/ngKxHLh6s4 pic.twitter.com/JEzRrYE69L — Sharupiee (@Pujitha32835726) March 25, 2021

Song , Video , Lyrics and Ofcourse SHARBHI e everything is so damn perfect ðŸ˜â¤



Bepanah Pyaar tujhse tu kyu jaane na

Hua ikar tujhse tu kyu mane naâ¤â¤#BepanahPyaar — AISHA ♥ï¸ (@justfavouritex) March 24, 2021

Bepanah pyaar tujhse tu kyun jane na.

Hua iqrar tujhse tu kyun mane na..

â¤ðŸ˜­ðŸ¥°

Waoooo#BepanahPyaar — ιÐ¼ααη Ð¼αâ„“ιÐº ¹¹ (@imaanmalik_x) March 24, 2021

(Promo Image source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram)

