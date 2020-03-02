Surbhi Chandna's Career Graph Shows Her Meteoric Rise; Check

Surbhi Chandna is a well-known Indian television actor. Born on September 11, 1989, Surbhi rose to fame because of her role as Annika in Star Plus’s very popular serial, Ishqbaaz, alongside actor Nakuul Mehta. The serial made her a household name giving her immense popularity on the work front. Here is all about Surbhi Chandna’s career graph. Read ahead to know more-

The career graph of Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna made her television debut in 2009 with SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played the character of Sweety. In 2013, she appeared in Star Plus's Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. Surbhi played the role of Suzanne in the show. In 2014, Surbhi appeared in Zee TV's Qubool Hai, where she played the character of Haya, a deaf woman. She worked in the show until 2015. In 2015, she played a supporting role in Sony TV’s Aahat.

In 2014, Surbhi Chandna made her Bollywood debut with Samar Shaikh’s comedy-drama, Bobby Jasoos. She played the supporting character of Aamna Khan, in the film. The movie cast includes Vidya Balan and features Ali Fazal, Arjan Bajwa, Supriya Pathak, Rajendra Gupta and Tanvi Azmi in supporting roles.

From 2016 to 2018, Chandna played Annika Trivedi in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. This is the time when the actor rose to fame. Surbhi won several awards including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award, Lions Gold Award and many more for her performance in the show. Surbhi and Nakuul were the best on-screen couple and fans drooled over the two. They even won awards for being the best Jodi and remained the talk of the town for a while. The show ended in 2016. Later, in 2017, she appeared in the spin-off of Ishqbaaaz titled Dil Boley Oberoi.

Surbhi Chandna ranked 7th in the 2017 TV Personality List by Biz Asia. In 2018, Chandna ranked 16th in Eastern Eye's Sexiest Asian Women List and 8th in Biz Asia's TV Personality List. Currently, Surbhi Chandna is playing the character of Dr. Ishani Arora in Star Plus's Sanjivani opposite Namit Khanna.

