Surbhi Chandna Inspired Outfits That Are Perfect To Flaunt On A Date Night

Surbhi Chandna is popular for her role as Anika in the TV show Ishqbaaz. In terms of fashion, the actor likes to experiment with her outfits and often shares pictures in her stylish outfits on her Instagram account. Her outfits are perfect to take inspiration from when it comes to styling a date night outfit. Here are some of her best outfits to take inspiration from for styling a date night outfit.

Surbhi Chandna's outfits that are perfect for a date night

One of the best pictures on Surbhi Chandna's Instagram is her picture in this cute dress. She mentioned that she got the dress as a gift from one of her fans. The deep neck floral print dress is perfect to wear on a date night. Surbhi Chandna went for a simple makeup look with her outfit.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Confirms Maharashtra Health Minister

Another one from Surbhi Chandna's outfits you could take inspiration from, for a date night outfit is this printed top and jeans. She opted for a simple makeup look to go with her outfit. She wore the colourful floral top with a pair of blue jeans and kept her look simple and elegant.

Another inspiration to take from Surbhi Chandna's outfits is this retro look. She wore a pair of bell-bottom jeans and paired it with a flared red top. She wore a pair of brown shoes to go with her outfit and we love how the actor carried her outfit gracefully. She wore dainty necklaces and also wore dainty bracelets to complete the look.

Also Read: 'I'm Fine And Healthy': Hema Malini Dismisses Hospitalisation Rumours

If you want to go for a simple look for your date night, you could take inspiration from this outfit we found on Surbhi Chandna's Instagram. She wore a simple yellow knee-length dress with a pair of white sneakers. She went for a smokey eye look and a nude lipstick shade.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan In June Said He's Nervous For Family After Returning From Dubbing Studio

Another inspiration to draw from Surbhi Chandna's outfits is this pair of baggy pants and stripped crop top. She let her hair loose and opted for a glowy makeup look to go with her outfit. She looks gorgeous in this look.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Or Disha Patani: Who Styled The Bodycon Dress Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.