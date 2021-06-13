Surbhi Chandna On Changing The Ideal Image Of 'daughter-in-laws' Via Her Show 'Ishqbaaz'

Surbhi Chandna rose to popularity for her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in Star Plus's hit show Ishqbaaaz. The show was at top of the TRP charts during its run and boosted Surbhi's fame. Surbhi's character Annika is a headstrong woman who dared to stand up to the industrialist and her love interest on the show, Shivaay, played by Nakuul Mehta. In an interview back in 2020, the actress spoke about how her character changed the ideal image of a daughter-in-law and what went behind in the making of her character.

Surbhi Chandna on her character of Annika from Ishqbaaaz

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Surbhi Chandna opened up about her character Annika from Ishqbaaaz. The host asked Surbhi how much input did she give in to her character of Annika which changed the image of an ideal daughter-in-law, to which the actress replied that honestly she did not put in much and gave the credits to the writer and character makers of the show. Surbhi said that she had only one task during the preparation for her character of Annika and that was to give her 100% into the character which she did. The actress further explained that the entire team put in their utmost effort.

A quick look at Surbhi Chandna's career

The actress first got recognized for her portrayal of deaf and mute Haya in the romantic drama Qubool Hai. She further gained recognition for her role as Annika in the hit TV show Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. She received various accolades for her role in the show like Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award, and Lions Gold Award. She reprised her role as Annika in the spin-off of Ishqbaaaz titled Dil Boley Oberoi. Surbhi Chanda then portrayed the role of Dr Ishani Arora in the medical drama Sanjivani. The actress was most recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit fantasy series Naagin. The actress played the role of Bani Sharma in the 5th season of the show. Surbhi also made a cameo in the 2014 comedy-drama Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan.

IMAGE: SURBHI CHANDNA'S INSTAGRAM

