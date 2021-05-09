Surbhi Chandna On How She Did 'Naagin Dance' Even Before Becoming One

Indian television actress, Surbhi Chandna, is best known for her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in StarPlus' Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi Chandna's TV shows include her roles as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani and Bani Singhania in Colors TV's Naagin 5, as well. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, back in Feb 2021, the actress revealed her experiences while working in Naagin and more.

While speaking about her TV shows, Surbhi mentioned how she was blessed to get a role like Naagin only months after her stint in the Sanjivani reboot. In another interview with Kannan which was conducted in 2020, he had asked her how she'd react if she got a TV show like Naagin. She had then revealed how she had already gotten "the call" to star in the hit TV show but couldn't say anything about it then.

Surbhi Chandna talks about the Naagin dance she did

During the interview in 2020, she was taken aback as she wondered if interviewee Siddharth knew about the deal. She then mentioned how she knew that Kannan co-incidentally asked the question out of curiosity. But she couldn't talk about it back then.

Surbhi also mentioned how Kannan also made her do a "Naagin dance" in their previous interaction, despite being blissfully unaware of the fact that she had been asked to star in the show. She also mentioned the reason she didn't want to say anything was because she was "apprehensive" back then and didn't know if she could do such a role. However, she went on to mention that the work she has done on the show, is something that she is proud of.

Surbhi Chandna on being compared to the other "Naagins"

During the same interaction, Surbhi was also asked about how she felt while taking up the mantle for a show which had already been headlined by popular actresses like Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan etc. He also asked her if she ever received any flak from fans when she starred in Naagin, to which the actress revealed that when she decided to headline the popular show, she expected to be compared with the others that came before her. However, Surbhi was all praises for all the Naagins preceding her, even mentioning how actress Mouni Roy set the stage for the rest of them.

Image: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

