Surbhi Chandna On How Tough It Is To Do Steamy Scenes On TV Shows

Known to be one of the most popular TV actors on the Indian television screen, Surbhi Chandna has become a household name because of her performances in several shows. She’s known for her on-screen chemistry with her co-stars. During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Surbhi Chandna opened up about shooting for steamy scenes with Sharad Malhotra for Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna opens about steamy scenes on-screen

Surbhi Chandna played the character of Bani Sharma, on the show Naagin 5. She was seen as the wife of Veer Singhania, a character portrayed by Sharad Malhotra. Surbhi and Sharad were known for their on-screen chemistry as husband and wife. On being asked if shooting steamy scenes were difficult, Surbhi said that it was not that difficult for her. She added that the couple ‘looked good together' on screen and that added up to make the scene look beautiful. She added that Sharad was a senior to her and she learnt a lot from him, she also said that he got to learn a lot from her too and since they were very supportive of each other, the journey became easy for them.

Surbhi Chandna also revealed that they would end up laughing during those steamy scenes and it was not at all difficult for them to shoot those scenes. She also said most of the time actors are busy fixing their hair, makeup or clothes and they do not really feel anything during that moment. She also shared that she’s a fun-loving person in real life and she ends up laughing 'most of the time' while shooting for the steamy scenes. During the interview, Surbhi also spoke about dating one of her co-stars Utkarsh Gupta. She shared that her co-star is very handsome and cute but she does not look forward to dating him because he’s younger than her.

Surbhi Chandna's TV shows also include Sanjivani in which she played the role of Dr Ishani Arora. The show also starred Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli and Gaurav Chopra. The show is a rebooted version of the 2002 series of the same name.

