Surbhi Chandna Opens Up About Leaving Corporate World And Entering Acting Industry

Surbhi Chandna is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. She is currently playing the character of Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani. In 2014, Surbhi made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Jasoos in a supporting character. Besides her skilful acting, Surbhi Chandna is also known for her sartorial choices. Having more than two million followers on social media, Surbhi is also an internet sensation. She never fails to keep her fans entertained and updates. Here is how Surbhi Chandna entered the world of acting. Read ahead to know more-

Surbhi Chandna on entering the acting industry

Fans might be unaware of the fact that Surbhi Chandna left a thriving career in the corporate world to enter the acting business. During a candid interview with a leading entertainment daily, Surbhi Chandna opened up about show she entered the acting industry. Surbhi Chandna said that it was her mother who told her to audition for roles on television. Even after completing her MBA and being content with her career in the corporate world, Surbhi obeyed her mother and auditioned and played small roles in many shows.

She was also chosen to play the lead in Jamai Raja, but that never happened. Surbhi Chandna continued to try out auditions and then Qubool Hai happened and her character started to get noticed. After the show, Gul, the producer of Qubool Hai, told her that she wanted Surbhi to be part of another show that she was planning.

Surbhi Chandna revealed that after Qubool Hai, she wanted to focus on playing lead characters and realised that if one wants to play the lead, they have to look fit. So, she hit the gym and lost a lot of weight. However, when Gul offered her Ishqbaaz, she wanted the actor to ‘eat’ because Gul preferred her actors to be pleasantly plump. However, that did not work and she again went on a weight-losing spree because Ishqbaaz was her big-ticket show and she didn’t want to lose it. Ishqbaaz did prove to be the biggest hit of Surbhi Chandna’s career as she rose to fame from there and her career took off.

