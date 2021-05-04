Surbhi Chandna Opens Up About Things She Regrets Buying

Television actor Surbhi Chandna recently opened up about things she regrets buying. She listed three items and gave the reason why she regrets getting them. Check out the list of items.

Surbhi Chandna talks about regretting buying these items

In an interview with Telly Bytes -Tele News India, Surbhi Chandna was asked to list three items or things that she bought and never used or regretted buying. She answered that there are many things in her makeup set that could go on the list. She mentioned that she wisely spent money anytime she needs to get anything. The actor admitted that there are times when she buys things in haste and then regrets her decisions later, and her several makeup items fall in that category.

Surbhi Chandna asserted that on rare occasions there are shoes that join the list. She explained that she buys expensive heels of a popular brand and when she wears them she gets shoe bit in around half an hour. So, there are times when she regrets buying shoes or heels.

The actor noted that along with her makeup and shoes, bags could be added to the list. She mentioned that she does not use her phone much, so it could not be on the list. Check out Surbhi Chandna's video below.

Surbhi Chandna made her acting debut in 2009 with a cameo in the iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety and was also seen in a special appearance in Ek Nanand Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi as Suzanne. She got her breakthrough performance as Haya in the soap opera Qubool Hai (2014 - 2015), starring Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover, Karanvir Bohra, Ketaki Kadam, and others. The actor appeared in an episode of Aahat.

Surbhi Chandna got her first lead role as Annika Oberoi in Ishqbaaz (2016 - 2018), and its spin-off show Dil Boley Oberoi. She then played the main character as Dr Ishani Arora in Sanjivani and Bani Singhania in Naagin 5. The actor had a guest appearance in Bobby Jasoos film with Vidya Balan.

Promo Image Source: officialsurbhic Instagram