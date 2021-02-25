Surbhi Chandna Opens Up On Whether She Will Participate In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Actor Surbhi Chandna interacts with her fans on social media quite frequently. She recently held an ‘Ask me anything’ session with her followers on Instagram, where she talked about her likes and dislikes, her upcoming projects and other interesting topics as well. In one of the questions, a netizen asked whether the actor would ever be seen in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Surbhi responded to the question with an amusing answer.

Surbhi on whether she would take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows that have been running on television for many years. One of Surbhi’s fans was curious to know if she would ever take part in that show. Responding to the question, Surbhi used a special Instagram filter that shows butterflies as she recorded her answer before posting. Pointing to the butterfly, she said that she would take part in shows that will have butterflies and dolphins, and not the one that would show roaches and other insects.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi often sees television personalities taking part as contestants, which could be one of the reasons why Surbhi was asked this question. While she has no plans of being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, she has appeared in another popular reality show on television. She was posed another question, where she was asked about her upcoming projects. The actor simply replied by saying that she will be making her next appearance on television “sooner than expected”.

Surbhi Chandna has worked in a number of popular television shows in her acting career. Her first major appearance was in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Some of her other popular works on television include Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi and others. She had made a cameo appearance in the 2014 film Bobby Jasoos, starring Vidya Balan. Surbhi has also been felicitated with a number of prestigious awards, including Indian Television Academy Awards.

