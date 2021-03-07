Surbhi Chandna Praises Dheeraj Dhoopar; Says "I'm His Crazy Fan" | Watch

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards were recently held in Mumbai. Indian actress Surbhi Chandna recently bagged an award for "Best Actress in Television" for her role in the popular series Naagin 5 while actor Dheeraj Dhoopar won the award for "Best Actor in Television" for his role in the TV serial Kundali Bhagya. The duo has worked together previously in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5 and had a sweet interaction on the red carpet after winning their respective awards, the old video of which has now gone viral.

Surbhi Chandna, while talking to the press after receiving her award, took the opportunity to stop Dheeraj Dhoopar, who was passing by, to express how much she enjoyed working with him. She mentioned how she's a "crazy fan" of his and that in the one week that she worked with Dheeraj, he became quite "special" to her. Dheeraj also joined in on the conversation saying he felt the same way. Take a look at the interaction below.

Will Surbhi and Dheeraj appear in a music video together?

As the interaction on the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards went forward, the actors were both asked if they were going to appear in a music video together. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar immediately responded saying they were "finalizing the song" to which Surbhi looked surprised. The Naagin 5 actress eventually agreed with Dheeraj and ended the interaction saying there would be a video.

More about Surbhi and Dheeraj's win

As both actors were honoured at the recent DPIFF awards 2021, both took to their respective social media handles to commemorate their wins. Surbhi shared a couple of photos marking her victory, she shared one post with the caption, "Honoured with DADA SAHEB PHALKE International Film Festival Awards 2021 for Best Actress In Television. Daughter of PROUD PARENTS" and another post saying, "Every Small Achievement will soon be one Amazing Success". While Dheeraj simply shared an Instagram post with the hashtags, "#BestActorInTelevisionSeries" and "#DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2021". Take a look at their Instagram posts below.

