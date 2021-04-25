Surbhi Chandna Reveals If She Has Ever Watched A 'C' Grade Movie & Other Fun Trivia

Television actor Surbhi Chandna had previously revealed a few fun facts about herself which are quite unknown amongst her fans. In a quick game of ‘Never Have I Ever’, she reveals that she has watched ‘C’ grade Bollywood movies, a few times in the past. She also shed some light on how she used to Google herself in the initial phase of her acting career as she was curious about the articles written on her. She believes it is something every artist does and it is a wonderful feeling when they get to read their name in a bunch of articles.

Surbhi Chandna on watching ‘C’ grade movies

In the year 2017, actor Surbhi Chandna had opened up on a few personal matters in a quick interaction with the entertainment portal, India Forums. In the interview, the actor was asked if she has ever watched a ‘C’ grade film in her life. She hesitantly revealed that she has, indeed, watched a few Bollywood ‘C’ grade films when she was young and she was always on alert when such films were playing on her television. Whenever she heard the sound of her door or footsteps approaching, she would realize that her parents are coming in and would quickly change the channel.

Surbhi Chandna also opened up on the time she used to Google her own name out of curiosity. She believes that every actor does it at some point in their life and she had Googled her name when she had just started off as an actor. She was working as a parallel lead on the show Qubool Hai at that time and she wanted to read the articles that had been written on her. She also added that it was a wonderful feeling which has stayed with her over the years.

Surbhi Chandna also admitted that she has given out a fake number a couple of times in the past. She would usually do it when bills were being made in her name at services like restaurants, parlours, etc., as she did not wish to disclose her number at such instances.

Image Courtesy: Surbhi Chandna Instagram