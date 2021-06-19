Surbhi Chandna Reveals Mindset As An Actor During Her 'non-working Phase'

Indian television actress, Surbhi Chandna, is best known for her portrayal of Annika Oberoi in StarPlus' Ishqbaaaz. Surbhi Chandna's TV shows include her roles as Dr Ishani in Sanjivani and Bani Singhania in Colors TV's Naagin 5, as well. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, back in 2020, the actress revealed her experiences while working in Naagin and more.

Surbhi discussed how an actor feels, during their 'non-working phase'. Kannan asked the actress about how there is a phase in every actor's life, the phase in-between projects, when they're not working and waiting for the next project. The host proceeded to ask Chandna what that phase feels like, and if it's a period of anxiety or relaxation.

More from Surbhi Chandna's Interview

During the interview with Kannan in 2020, Surbhi answered the host's question candidly. The actress mentioned how in her time as a lead actress, she was yet to experience a long phase without work. She then mentioned how the short break she had after Ishqbaaz, before moving on to Sanjivani, was something that she wanted for herself.

She mentioned how she wanted to take the 6 or 7-month gap that she had between Ishqbaaz and Sanjivani, to figure out what she wanted to do next in her career. At the time of the interview, Chandna had just finished Sanjivani and was yet to star in the popular, Naagin 5. Chandna then proceeded to talk about how she had the time between after Sanjivani and once again, wanted to take the time to think about the future.

The actress mentioned how there was no insecurity or anxiety, and explained how choosing the right project was more important to her than simply booking one for the sake of it. She also spoke about how she completely trusted the "dedication" she had towards her work and the "passion" she carried about it. She also explained how this was because she believed that she was very hardworking by nature, and that any project she took on in the future would be something she would give her all to.

Surbhi, of course, went to star in Naagin 5 after Sanjivani, which has since made her a household name. The actress has garnered widespread recognition for her role as Bani Singhania in the show. The actress even enjoys a following of over 4 million on her Instagram handle.

Image - Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

