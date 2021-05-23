Surbhi Chandna Reveals She Loves Watching Films But Can't Remember Their Names!

Regarded as one of the most popular actresses on the Indian television screens, Surbhi Chandna is now a household name. Her acting prowess and her impeccable fashion sense have brought her a huge fan following over the past decade. The actress recently made a big revelation as she confessed in an interview that she does not remember the movies she watches. Sudbhi Chandna, who herself has acted in a couple of movies gave a surprise to her fans with the statement.

The Ishqbaaaz fame was talking in an interview when she made the revelation. The actress was asked to name the last movie she watched, and she replied that even though she loves watching movies, she never remembers any. “The problem with me is that I watch a lot of movies, and I am fond of movies, but I keep forgetting the names,” the actress said.

Later in the interview, the actress also struggled with the name of her favourite song and instead chose to hum it instead. The actress also admitted that she loves being on social media and it has made her a more active person. The 5-minute-long interview snippet named “20 Questions with Surbhi Chandna” showed the actress in her true self.

Surbhi Chandna’s career so far

Surbhi Chandna made her acting debut in 2009 with a cameo in the iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sweety and was also seen in a special appearance in Ek Nanand Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi as Suzanne. She got her breakthrough performance as Haya in the soap opera Qubool Hai (2014 - 2015), starring Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Singh Grover, Karanvir Bohra, Ketaki Kadam, and others. The actor appeared in an episode of Aahat.

Surbhi Chandna got her first lead role as Annika Oberoi in Ishqbaaz (2016 - 2018), and its spin-off show Dil Boley Oberoi. She then played the main character of Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani and Bani Singhania in Naagin 5. The actor had a guest appearance in Bobby Jasoos with Vidya Balan. The actress who enjoys a huge following on social media often comes on live sessions which her fans love.

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

