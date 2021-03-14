Surbhi Chandna Reveals The Last Thing She Does Before Going To Bed; Know Her Routine

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna, known for many of her TV shows shared her daily schedule during one of her interviews with India Forums. She revealed how she starts her day and also revealed her daily activities, later sharing the last thing she does before she goes to bed. As mentioned by the actor, she follows a healthy routine before she goes to bed, and also mentioned she prefers to start her day in a healthy way.

Surbhi Chandna shares her routine before bed

During the interview, Surbhi Chandna revealed that she washes her face, adding that it is one of the most important things to follow. She takes off her makeup before going to bed and also has a glass of water. Surbhi Chandna also shared that she has a cup of green tea before bed, along with her glass of water. She added that as soon as she wakes up, she prefers to have a glass of water, before breakfast.

Adorable Surbhi Chandna's videos

Surbhi Chandna has a massive fan following of 3.9 million followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans entertained through her various Instagram posts, flaunting her outfits and her experimental looks. Moreover, Surbhi Chandna's videos on Instagram are also loved by her fans. She often shares some BTS footage from the sets of her shows as well as dance video reels on the gram. Most of Surbhi Chandna's videos of her flaunting her stylish outfits in reels are quite popular amongst her fans.

Surbhi Chandna's shows to watch

Surbhi Chandna has been a part of several Hindi TV shows. She first appeared on the comedy show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma in a cameo appearance. Later, she shot to fame when she appeared in the TV show Qubool Hai, as Haya. Later, her character as Annika Trivedi in Ishqbaaz gained immense popularity amongst the audience. She also starred in the fantasy thriller show Naagin 5 and the medical drama series Sanjivani. She portrayed the role of Bani Veeranshu Singhania/ Bani Sharma on the show Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna was seen as Naageshwari’s reincarnation and Veeranshu’s wife on the show and became a household name because of the show.