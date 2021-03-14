Surbhi Chandna is a popular actor in the small screen industry and is known for her portrayal of Annika in Ishqbaaaz and was also seen in Sanjivani in the character of Dr. Ishani. Surbhi has a huge fan following and her fans look upto her for fitness and fashion inspiration. An old interview of the actor revealing her fun secrets about herself is doing the rounds among her fans where she revealed what her daily routine is.

Surbhi Chandna reveals what her daily routine and weekend plans look like

Surbhi Chandna appeared on an interview with India Forums and revealed what her day and weekend looks like. The actor stated that the first thing she does after waking up is that she checks her phone. She admitted in the interview that it is her worst habit.

Surbhi went on to share that after that she takes gets up and takes a shower, brushes her teeth and other morning chores. The actor revealed that then she gets ready for work and leaves for her set. She reveals that on her set, she works till 9:30 in the evening and then leaves for home.

Surbhi stated in the interview that after reaching home, she has her dinner and tries to watch something for entertainment. The actor further revealed that this is what she does during the weekdays or her working days.

Over the weekends she meets up with her female friends and catches up with them. The actor stated that if she does not get to meet them, then she goes out to some place nice for dinner. She revealed that if she does not do that then she spends time with her family or takes her sister out.

Surbhi Chandna's shows

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the Colors fantasy drama series Naagin 5 where she played the role of Bani who is an 'aadinagin' (the first shapeshifting snake) who has come back to earth after 100 years to take revenge against her sworn enemies 'cheel' (eagles) but ends up falling in love with Viranshu played by Sharad Malhotra who is the prince of cheel. The show was a hit among the audience and recently wrapped up in February. The actress has not taken up any projects yet and in a Twitter "ask me anything" session shared that she has planned to take a break post her stint in Naagin and is currently relaxing and enjoying her break time.