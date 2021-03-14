Surbhi Chandna Reveals What She Finds Attractive In Men, Her Crush In Bollywood And More

Popular Tv actress Surbhi Chandna has been winning the hearts of many with her dynamic performances for many years. Surbhi Chandna's shows include Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivini, and Naagin 5 among others. In an interview with Telly Reporter, Surbhi revealed many interesting details from her school and college life. From her crush to her stylish avatar in school and from her favourite singer to her favourite actor during college days, Surbhi let out a lot.

During the interview, when she was asked about her crush in school, she said that her first crush was in class 6 or 7. It was not a teacher or professor whom Surbhi was attracted to but a senior who was a few years elder to her. The actress revealed that she is very fond of men who wear good clothes and smell nice and her crush fulfilled all the criteria. Surbhi herself is quite well-known in the television industry, for her fashion-forward style and bold avatar.

Although the crush never developed into a relationship, Surbhi said that given a chance, she would definitely let him know that she was quite fond of him during their school days. She also added that she did not have any knowledge about his current whereabouts and is not in contact. When it comes to having a celeb crush, Surbhi confessed that she found Saif Ali Khan very handsome.

Reminiscing her childhood, Surbhi said that despite her mother’s repeated scolding, she attended school in style. In order to look more mature and fashionable, she used to fold her skirt and socks shorter and style her shirt in a different manner. Like many from her age group, she was also a fan of songs sung by Enrique Iglesias and in Bollywood, her favourite song was Chupke Se from Saathiya.

Surbhi Chandna On the Work Front

Surbhi garnered immense popularity with her portrayal of Bani Sharma, a shape-shifting serpent, in Naagin 5. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolves around shape-shifting serpents and eagles. Bani is the reincarnation of Naageshwari, who was the first Naagin to obtain the shape-shifting ability from Lord Shiva. In an incident, Hriday, the Naag Naageshwari loved is killed and to complete her love story Naageshwari is born as Bani after many years. Surbhi also made an appearance in the spin-off of Naagin, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.