Surbhi Chandna Reveals What She Would Be If She Was A 'painting', Shares Pictures

Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her recent photoshoot. She also revealed that if she was a painting, what kind would she be. In the picture, the Naagin 5 actor is seen wearing an emerald coloured one side off-shoulder top with similar coloured pants. The dress appears to be of velvet material. She has minimal makeup on, with pink lipstick. In the caption, she wrote, "If i were a painting I would be an emerald green forest [tree emoticon]". The comment section is filled with her fans praising her looks and also leaving a heart emoticon. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna reveals what kind of painting she would be

(Image Courtesy: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram)

Earlier, the actor shared pictures of her favourite look. In the picture, she is seen wearing a while full sleeves and off-shoulder crop top and she has paired it with blue jeans. To complete the look, she is wearing brown boots and has minimal makeup on, with nude pink lipstick. To add more to the amazing look, Surbhi is also wearing a silver chain with a moon pendant. In the caption, she wrote, "Dolled up in my Favourite combo #whiteandblue - just like my favourite emoticon And ofcourse Brown Boots to complete the look". Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna recently featured in a music video titled Bepanah Pyar. The music video was released on March 24 on YouTube and has over 28 million views, so far. The video also features Sharad Malhotra and is sung by Payal Dev collaborating up with singer Yasser Desai. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna on the work front

Surbhi Chandna entered the industry with the series Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. She got her breakthrough with Ishqbaaz where she featured alongside Nakuul Mehta. For her performance in this series, she won several awards including the Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, Gold Award and Lions Gold Award. She has been a part of various TV shows including Qubool Hai, Dil Bole Oberoi, Naagin 5 and many more. She also made a cameo appearance in the movie Bobby Jasoos in the year 2014.

Promo Image Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.