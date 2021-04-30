Surbhi Chandna Shares Post On International Dance Day; Says, 'Much-needed Sanity'

On the occasion of International Dance Day 2021, television actor Surbhi Chandna, took to her social media handle to give fans a sneak peek into her energetic dance session. To celebrate the art of dancing, the diva enjoyed grooving till her "lungs gave out". Along with providing her immense pleasure, the dance session also turned out to be therapeutic for the Naagin 5 actor.

Surbhi Chandna 'gains sanity'

In the picture shared by Surbhi, she can be seen leaning on the dance floor, post what appears to be a fun yet exhausting dance routine. With a no-makeup look, the star has donned an athleisure tank top with a sports bra underneath it. The onset of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has even left the actor disturbed. Amidst this, dancing turned out to give hope to her. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Danced my lungs out on #internationaldanceday felt much-needed Sanity #wellgetthroughthis. Here’s taking a quick look at the story shared by the actor below:

In another post, Surbhi Chandna tried to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 situation by sharing an inspirational note from an unknown author. The title of the note read, ‘Boats in Storm’ and explained how everyone was going through a storm currently. Calling quarantine a ‘moment of reflection’, the post aptly detailed how this period turned out to be lonely for some, while for others it became a perfect opportunity to connect with one’s family.

The post asked people to be kind to one another by not underestimating the pain of others, even if one could not feel it. Since everyone is dealing with problems, the actor tried to urge her followers to make their journey with ‘respect, empathy and responsibility'. Check out the post shared by her here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently featured in the romantic music video Bepanah Pyaar alongside Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra. Crooned by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai, this love track was helmed by Arif Khan. The music video narrates a thrilling story of love, treachery, and action with a surprising plot twist in the end. Take a look:

(Promo Image Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram)

