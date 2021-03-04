Surbhi Chandna Shares What Her Morning Breakfast Menu Looks Like

Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram stories to share with her fans what she is having for breakfast today. The actor posted a boomerang video that shows her enjoying a bowl of Maggi along with a cup of hot coffee. The actor is watching episodes of the Netflix series Emily in Paris while having her breakfast. Surbhi captioned her story with an "I Love Breakfast" sticker.

Surbhi Chandna shares what her breakfast menu looks like

A sneak peek into Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Surbhi Chandna enjoys a large base of more than 3 million followers on Instagram. The actor often treats her fans with reel videos, photos and looks from her photoshoot and her day to day activities on the social media site. While the actress was shooting for Naagin 5 which was recently concluded, she would often tease her fans by giving them hints on what they can expect in the coming episode of the television series.

Surbhi Chandna recently won the ITA award under the Best Actress category and shared a photo thanking her fans for all the love they have showered upon her. The actress also shared a couple of photos of her outfit that she wore for the red carpet event and has managed to look gorgeous in every picture. Check out some of Surbhi Chandna's photos from the ITA awards:

Prior to that, the actor was also rewarded with a Best Actor Award (Female) for her performance in Naagin 5 at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020.

Surbhi Chandna's shows

Surbhi was last seen in the Colors fantasy drama series Naagin 5. She played the role of Bani who is an 'aadinagin' (the first shapeshifting snake) who has come back to earth after 100 years to take revenge against her sworn enemies 'cheel' (eagles) but ends up falling in love with Viranshu played by Sharad Malhotra who is the prince of cheel. The show was a hit among the audience and recently wrapped up in February. The actress has not taken up any projects yet and in a Twitter "ask me anything" session shared that she has planned to take a break post her stint in Naagin and is currently relaxing and enjoying her break time.

