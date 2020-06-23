Surbhi Chandna On Being Back On Sets Post Lockdown, Says 'this Is What I Live For'

The television actor Surbhi Chandna, who was last seen in Sanjivani, was back on sets after being home for a couple of months due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Chandna's fans have been spamming social media with pictures and videos of the Ishqbaaaz actor from the sets of her latest print shoot. Thus, in a recent interview with an online portal, Surbhi Chandna shared her experience of being back on sets and shooting post lockdown.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Encourages Her Fans To Stay 'patient And Calm' In Her Latest Instagram Post

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Or Hina Khan: Who Rocked The Skirt And Turtle Top Look Better?

Surbhi Chandna was scared to shoot post lockdown

Surbhi Chandna was recently interviewed by an online portal wherein she was asked about her shoot experience amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In her reply, the television actor stated that various thoughts crept in her mind and expressed saying it was even worse when the shoot got over. Chandna added saying all she had been doing was recalling the moments from the day and that's how the scare has set in.

She continued, however, one cannot stop living because she does not think that the antidote for COVID-19 is coming out anytime soon. Talking about the preventive measure undertaken by her, the actor said that she made sure she kept having the concoction made by her parents because she was the only one on set without a mask on since she cannot do a print shoot with a face mask on. She also revealed that every time she got into another change, she would sanitise her hands and avoid eating on the sets.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Vs Hina Khan: Who Pulled Off Ruffled Pink Pastel Dress Better?

Later, she also expressed how happy she was to be back on sets and stated that this is what she lives for and has been longing to, but added stating apprehensions that all the artists have are totally justified and all anyone can do is keep their immunity strong. She concluded her statement by expressing her concern about future shoots and said that as the experts also say, a mask can be a hindrance so once the shoots of TV shows or films start, only God knows how will things be then.

Meanwhile, amid the nationwide lockdown, Surbhi Chandna made sure she kept her fans entertained during these difficult times. The television actor has to help fans hone their culinary skills and tailoring skills through social media. In addition to that, she also utilised her quarantine time by spending quality time with her family, which is quite evident from her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna's Post On Lockdown Life Is Quite Relatable, Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.