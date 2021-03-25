Surbhi Chandna Sizzles In BTS Video Of 'Bepanah Pyaar' With Sharad Malhotra'; Watch

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's onscreen chemistry has been loved by the viewers ever since they were cast together for Naagin 5. The actors recently reunited for a new music video and their fans have been super excited to see their favourite on-screen jodi together again. Their latest music video Bepanah Pyaar released yesterday on YouTube and while the music video is getting a lot of love from the audience, Surbhi decided to treat her fans by posting a BTS video from Bepanah Pyaar.

Surbhi Chandna posts BTS video of 'Bepanah Pyaar'

The BTS video that was shared is from one of the scenes from the video that shows Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra playing around while washing a bike together but end up having a romantic moment together. Sharing the video, Surbhi revealed a fun fact from the BTS video and shared that both the actors cheated in the shot and saved themselves from getting wet even though the scene required them to get fully drenched from the water pipe. She wrote, "actors kabhi nahi sudhrenge" which loosely translates to "Actors will never improve" and followed it by asking her fans to go and watch them in Bepanah Pyaar.

Netizens react to Surbhi Chandna's video

Fans of the actor were quick to chime in with their reaction to the BTS video and shared that they loved the song and flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Famous personalities like Adaa Khan and Miss Malini also stopped to comment on the actor's video with praises and compliments. One user wrote, "This is gonna be the most popular song. you guys killed it" while another commented, "Love this song." Read some of the fan comments right below:

'Bepanah Pyaar' Song

Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna's latest project Bepanah Pyaar released on March 24 on VYRL's YouTube channel. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. Directed by Arif Khan, the lyrics of the song has been penned by Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed along with Payal Dev. The music video shows an intense love story between two rivals Surbhi and Sharad with a shocking twist at the end. The song has crossed over 3 million views on Youtube as of yet. Watch the music video of Bepanah Pyaar here:

(Promo Image Courtesy: Surbhi Chandna Instagram)

