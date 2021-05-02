Surbhi Chandna Tells How She Gets Out Of Awkward Situation When She Forgets Someone's Name

Television actor Surbhi Chandna has been quite vocal about her personal life in the past, giving her fans a better idea of who she is, as a person. The actor had previously revealed in interaction with India forums that she often forgets the names of people whom she has known for a while. The actor revealed that in such cases she has to tactfully ask a mutual friend for help so that an awkward situation does not occur. Surbhi Chandna also shared her experience with Googling her own name and how she celebrated the first-ever news article written on her.

Surbhi Chandna opens up on forgetting names

Television actor Surbhi Chandna has a huge fan following across the country, not just for her acting skills but also for her confident and interesting persona. In an interaction with a leading entertainment portal, the actor was asked if she ever forgets the names of her friends and acquaintances. To this, she said that it happens quite often and in such cases, she has to deal with the situation tactfully. She stated that sometimes she is at a party or a gathering and is speaking with a friend for long hours but is unable to figure out their name. Surbhi Chandna clarified that in such cases, she goes to a mutual friend and seeks help while making sure that the person does not come to know.

Actor Surbhi Chandna also shed some light on how she Googled herself to find out what is being written about her. She stated that it is something every actor has done at least once in their life. She recollected how she Googled her name when she got her first gig on television. She read an article about herself that she had been cast as a parallel lead in Qubool Hai and she was quite elated about the story. She further added that she sent this article to her mother and sister before finding more stories with her name in it. Surbhi Chandna stated that it was an amazing feeling which has stayed with her over the years.

Image Courtesy: Surbhi Chandna Instagram