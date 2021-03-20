Surbhi Chandna Unveils Poster Of 'Bepanah Pyaar' With Sharad Malhotra

With their forthcoming music video Bepanah Pyaar, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra, of Naagin fame, have once again teamed up to bring their amazing chemistry to the TV screens. She finally revealed the first look at the track on Instagram, and it's cause for celebration among her fans. Surbhi and Sharad can be seen twinning in black on the poster. Sharad looks dashing in a black sweatshirt and jeans, while Surbhi looks stunning in a black sheer top and denim. She captioned the post by saying, “The Wait is Finally Over. Super Excited to announce #BepanahPyaar will be out soon on @vyrloriginals, are you ready for this? More details out tomorrow”.

Bepanah Pyaar song poster unveiled

Surbhi Chandna's video song has been sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai while the lyrics for the same has been written by Shabir Ahmed and Payal Dev. The music video is directed by Arif Khan. As Surbhi Chandna asked her fans and followers if they were ready to take in what the song had to offer, her co-actors dropped in comments to congratulate her. Rohit Roy commented on the poster by saying “Holy Maloley”, while Ekta Kapoor wrote “Waah”.

Besides celebrities, fans also commented by expressing their excitement on the release of the song. Many commented by saying that they could not wait to see what they had in store, while others replied to Chandna’s question by saying that they were more than ready for the song. One particular fan of the duo commented that seeing the picture had left her, “Phone on fire”.

A little while earlier Surbhi Chandna had shared another look of hers with Sharad Malhotra from the song teasing their fans. She captioned the picture by saying, “These Two Hot Looking Hoomans Will Hit your Screens with their Soulful Song Soon. Can you guess the Release Date? Shoot your Guesses in the Comments Below. POSTER On its Way. Hint – A Lil Birdie told me its The Week That’s Coming”. The duo has last been seen together on Naagin 5 which has helped them increase their popularity and fan-base.

