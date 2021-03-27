Surbhi Chandna's FAQs: 5 Things All Fans Want To Know About 'Ishqbaaz' Actor

Ever since Surbhi Chandna dipped her toes into the world of television, she has been the talk of the town. The actor became a household name after essaying the lead roles in shows like Ishqbaaz and Sanjeevani. She has tremendously impressed audiences with her acting prowess and has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of the masses. With her growing popularity, fans are intrigued to know more about her personal life. Hence, here we have curated a list of five questions that fans eagerly want to know about the star.

Is Surbhi Chandna married?

The Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna hasn’t tied the knot yet. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi candidly spoke about her views on marriage and made it quite clear that at the moment she is completely focusing on her career. The actor said that when she decides to get married, “tab ki tab dekhenge (we will see at that time). Right now, the focus is only on my work”.

Why did Surbhi Chandna leave Ishqbaaz?

Surbhi Chandna’s abrupt exit from Ishqbaaz had sent a wave of shock to all ardent fans of the show. It was speculated that Surbhi called it quits as she did not want to play the role of a mother. However, in an interview with Spotboye, the actor revealed the real reason behind her exit. She said, how could she be a part of the show when it was taking a leap without her being a part of it. According to her, the producer Gul Khan had planned to take the story ahead and it wasn’t her decision. Surbhi further disclosed that her exit was pre-decided because of the leap and not because she refused to play the role of a mother.

Are Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna sisters?

Surbhi Jyoti and Surbhi Chandna are not sisters in real life. The actors have played the role of onscreen sisters Zoya and Haya in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai. Ever since then, confusion has been created amongst fans, however, their off-screen camaraderie has often given friendship goals to many.

How did Surbhi Chandna lose weight?

After Qubool Hai, Surbhi Chandna was offered Isqhbaaz, as this was her big-ticket in the TV world, Surbhi worked hard to lose weight. She told Latestly, that she hated working out, however, she enjoys dancing. Hence opts for Zumba as a part of her working out session to totally enjoy it while losing weight. When it comes to her diet, the actor reportedly eats everything in a timely manner. According to her, when one follows a proper timetable, it shows on their body.

Which was Surbhi Chandna’s debut show?

Many don’t know that Surbhi Chandna made her TV debut in Sab TV’s hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Post this, she featured as a mute girl, Haya in Qubool Hai. Then came her career-changing performance as Anika in Ishqbaaz.

(Promo Image Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram)