Surbhi Chandna's Net Worth Is A Proof Why She Rules The TV Entertainment Industry

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most well-known actors in the TV entertainment industry. She made her acting debut in a comedy-drama film named Bobby Jasoos in the year 2014. Her portrayal of the character Annika in Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaaz and the spin-off Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi made her a famous name in the entertainment industry.

Surbhi Chandna’s net worth

As per a net worth source, Surbhi Chandna’s estimated net worth is $1 Million as of 2020. She used to get a hefty amount of Rs 69,000 per episode for her show Ishqbaaaz, as per another source. Her primary income source is her acting career.

Personal life

Surbhi Chandna was born on September 11, 1989, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She attended the Atharva Institute of Management Studies. She is well-educated and has received an MBA degree in Marketing. As per a news source, after graduation, she took up the role of international relations at the Atharva Group of Institutes but then decided to turn to modelling and acting.

Surbhi Chandna's shows

Surbhi Chandna starred in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She did a small role in the show Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. She also garnered a lot of praises for a role of a deaf and mute girl Haya Rahat Ansari in the TV daily Qubool Hai. This can be called a path-breaking role for her.

She appeared in the role of Annika in the show Ishqbaaaz. The show had a huge fan following and she happened to get an immense appreciation for the role. Not just that, Surbhi also received the award of Female Actor of The Year at the Asian Viewers Television Awards in the year 2017, as per sources. The Gold Awards in 2018 also saw Surbhi Chandna receiving Stellar Performance of the Year (Female).

Surbhi Chandna then bagged a titular role in the show Sanjivani, which was a reboot of a 2002 version of the same. Surbhi Chandna plays the role of Dr Ishani Arora in the show. She stars alongside Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli and Gaurav Chopra.

Social Media presence

Surbhi Chandna has an official Facebook Page, which is used for posting all the recent updates of her acting and modelling ventures. She also has an Instagram account under the username @officialsurbhic. Surbhi personally uses her Instagram account to give a sneak peek to her fans into her day to day life. Surbhi Chandna also uses Twitter under the name @SurbhiChandna. Her bio on Twitter reads

Actor | Passionate | Sucker for Learning | Food Lover

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

