Surbhi Jyoti Birthday: Fans Pour In Love And Wishes As They Celebrate 'Jyoti Ka Din'

The beloved Naagin of Indian Television, Surbhi Jyoti turns 33 today and the internet is filled with wishes for Surbhi Jyoti's birthday. While many of her friends and colleagues from the industry wished the Qubool Hai actress, how could her fans stay any behind? Surbhi's fans started flooding the web with their love and wishes for the star while celebrating, what they call, "Jyoti Ka Din".

Each one of Surbhi Jyoti's shows has helped her garner more and more love and appreciation from the audience. Whether it was the naive, bubbly Zoya in Qubool Hai or the strong and powerful Naagrani, Bela in Naagin 3, Surbhi has always aced her roles. After winning many awards for her exceptional performances, Surbhi has become a fan favourite among the audience.

Fans celebrating "Jyoti Ka Din"

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram has been flooded with her getaway pictures, be it from her trip to Sula Vineyards or the Maldives. And her advanced birthday wishes started right from the comments on her recent Instagram post where the actress can be seen posing amid some palm trees. Meanwhile, today on her birthday, all the SJians, as they like to call themselves, have wished Surbhi while calling today, "Jyoti Ka Din".

Let's take a look at some of the fan wishes that caught our attention:

A fan shared an adorable video of Surbhi Jyoti unwrapping some gifts that she received from her fans. The actress looks excited as she goes through each gift. The fan called Jyoti her "Queen" while sending her birthday wishes.

Happy Birthday To You My Queen👑♥️ @SurbhiJtweets

Wish You A Very Happy Birthday🎂🎉 ,

And Lot’s Of Love & Happiness😍

Keep Always Smiling☺️, Our Support Always With You My Sweetheart💝✨#HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti

Jyoti Ka Din pic.twitter.com/KqkI5I5bU9 — surbhi jyoti (@SurbhiJ_CutePie) May 28, 2021

Another adorable wish came from a fan called Reeta. She wished Surbhi a fantasy-filled birthday. She wishes for the actress to dance with fairies, chase rainbows and more.

Today is your day. Dance with fairies, ride a unicorn, swim with mermaids, and chase rainbows.

Happy Birthday to my dear Surbhi Jyoti.

Loads of love & happiness to you baby!

Jyoti Ka Din#HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti — SurbhiJyotiFanWorld♥️💫😌 (@Reeta_Sjian) May 29, 2021

Surbhi's fan Avni wished for her happiness while saying that the actress teaches everyone to stay happy and positive. She made a compilation of small snippets from Surbhi Jyoti's shows where the actress is seen flashing her charming smile.

Happy birthday surbhi Jyoti @SurbhiJtweets

may waheguruji Bless you with all love , happiness , success and good health .I just admire your every quality the way u always spread positivity...aap sabko jeena aur khush rehna sikhati ho❤️

ILoveYouSoMuch and I mean these words 💌 pic.twitter.com/I2Q9eKVDNQ — A N V I (@anvi_29) May 28, 2021

Another fan wished for Surbhi to have a birthday filled with sunshine, rainbows, love and laughter.

Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead! I hope your birthday is full of sunshine and rainbows and love and laughter! Sending many good wishes to you on your special day. Happy Birthday! I hope you have

Jyoti Ka Din#HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti #SurbhiJyoti — Surbhi_jyoti_is_princesss (@is_surbhi) May 29, 2021

Sushmita who seems to be an ardent fan of Surbhi's enlists all of the various roles she has done while praising her range and versatility in acting.

Be it bubbly Zoya or emotional Geethanjali or ferocious Naagrani Bela or even a more mature Zoya in Qubool Hai 2.0,Surbhi Jyoti had shown various range of versatility in each character she had played so far.

Happy Birthday Queen @SurbhiJtweets #HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti — Sush pandey (@Sushmitapande15) May 28, 2021

Aishwarya shared an edit of Surbhi Jyoti looking hot as ever while sending her birthday wishes. She also calls the actress her "favourite human".

Happy Birthday to my favourite human! ❤️

I love you with my whole heart @SurbhiJtweets 🥰🌍🦋



JYOTI KA DIN#HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti #SurbhiJyoti pic.twitter.com/xWHZXNzQG6 — 𝚊𝚒𝚜𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚢𝚊 (@SpreadJyotiness) May 29, 2021

In an advanced birthday wish, one of Surbhi Jyoti's fans talked about how they did some good, charitable deeds on their idol's birthday.

Happy birthday in advance sona . Sona your most special for our SJians . To commemorate you to remarkable for your bday we SJians are donated 20 oxygen cylinders , Feed 30 stray dogs & 100 homeless people . We are proud to having a great idol @SurbhiJtweets — Vish_SJian (@VishSJian2018) May 28, 2021

Another fan called Surbhi wished the actress. She called her an angel and wished her while sharing an edit of Surbhi giving various expressions across all her shows. She wished her all the happiness and success.

Happy Birthday Angel🧚‍♀️♥️

May this birthday brings you all the happiness and success in life🤗

Stay blessed😘



JYOTI KA DIN#HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti#SurbhiJyoti pic.twitter.com/xaESHRAx9e — Surbhijyoti_swapnu (@Surbhijyotiswa1) May 29, 2021

Ritika pointed out how, growing up, Surbhi was an integral part of her childhood while wishing her in advance.

I never could have made my day through childhood without you. Advance Happy Birthday to my dear Surbhi Jyoti.

Loads of love & happiness to you baby!#HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti — Ritika (@Ritika_Sjian_) May 28, 2021

Another fan was seen sending a very thoughtful wish to the actress. As they know Hugh Jackman is her favourite, this fan wished for the actress to get a chance to work with him in future.

I wish someday you get a project with your favorite Hugh Jackman! You’ll totally rock it!



Jyoti Ka Din#HappyBirthdaySurbhiJyoti#SurbhiJyoti — ❤️ (@sj_qh_kabhi) May 29, 2021

