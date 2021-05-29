Last Updated:

Surbhi Jyoti Birthday: Fans Pour In Love And Wishes As They Celebrate 'Jyoti Ka Din'

As television actress Surbhi Jyoti turns 33, fans wish her by sharing photo collages and video edits celebrating her special day.

Surbhi Jyoti

The beloved Naagin of Indian Television, Surbhi Jyoti turns 33 today and the internet is filled with wishes for Surbhi Jyoti's birthday. While many of her friends and colleagues from the industry wished the Qubool Hai actress, how could her fans stay any behind? Surbhi's fans started flooding the web with their love and wishes for the star while celebrating, what they call, "Jyoti Ka Din".

Each one of Surbhi Jyoti's shows has helped her garner more and more love and appreciation from the audience. Whether it was the naive, bubbly Zoya in Qubool Hai or the strong and powerful Naagrani, Bela in Naagin 3, Surbhi has always aced her roles. After winning many awards for her exceptional performances, Surbhi has become a fan favourite among the audience.

Fans celebrating "Jyoti Ka Din"

Recently, Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram has been flooded with her getaway pictures, be it from her trip to Sula Vineyards or the Maldives. And her advanced birthday wishes started right from the comments on her recent Instagram post where the actress can be seen posing amid some palm trees. Meanwhile, today on her birthday, all the SJians, as they like to call themselves, have wished Surbhi while calling today, "Jyoti Ka Din".

Let's take a look at some of the fan wishes that caught our attention:

A fan shared an adorable video of Surbhi Jyoti unwrapping some gifts that she received from her fans. The actress looks excited as she goes through each gift. The fan called Jyoti her "Queen" while sending her birthday wishes.

Another adorable wish came from a fan called Reeta. She wished Surbhi a fantasy-filled birthday. She wishes for the actress to dance with fairies, chase rainbows and more.

Surbhi's fan Avni wished for her happiness while saying that the actress teaches everyone to stay happy and positive. She made a compilation of small snippets from Surbhi Jyoti's shows where the actress is seen flashing her charming smile.

Another fan wished for Surbhi to have a birthday filled with sunshine, rainbows, love and laughter.

Sushmita who seems to be an ardent fan of Surbhi's enlists all of the various roles she has done while praising her range and versatility in acting.

Aishwarya shared an edit of Surbhi Jyoti looking hot as ever while sending her birthday wishes. She also calls the actress her "favourite human".

In an advanced birthday wish, one of Surbhi Jyoti's fans talked about how they did some good, charitable deeds on their idol's birthday.

Another fan called Surbhi wished the actress. She called her an angel and wished her while sharing an edit of Surbhi giving various expressions across all her shows. She wished her all the happiness and success. 

Ritika pointed out how, growing up, Surbhi was an integral part of her childhood while wishing her in advance.

Another fan was seen sending a very thoughtful wish to the actress. As they know Hugh Jackman is her favourite, this fan wished for the actress to get a chance to work with him in future.

 

