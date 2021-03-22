Surbhi Jyoti Drops 'SexyBack' Video With Her 'enthu Cutlet' Srishty Rode; Watch

Television actor, Surbhi Jyoti took to her official Instagram handle on March 21 and dropped a reel video featuring herself and her friend, Srishty Rode. In the video, the duo can be seen rolling back and forth on the bed while singing and dancing to the tunes of Justin Timberlake’s SexyBack. One can also see them twinning in black tops and denim jeans. Sharing the video, Surbhi wrote that only Srishty can make her do such things and she loves her for that. She also called Srishty her ‘enthu cutlet’.

In the video, Surbhi can be seen wearing a printed full-sleeved black top which she paired with oversized jeans. She went for minimal makeup and kept her long hair open. On the other hand, Srishty donned a black camisole top paired with ripped jeans, and went for open hair too. As for the caption, Surbhi wrote, “Only you can make me do such things and I love you for that. My enthu cutlet @srishtyrode24“.

As soon as Surbhi Jyoti and Srishty Rode's video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers were quick enough to like the post and drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “You are looking stunninggg” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “Hahaha ! Only her. That’s definitely so lovely” with a heart. A netizen commented, “Friendship Goals” with a heart-eyed face emoji. Another one wrote, “Cuteness Overloaded”.

Surbhi, who is currently seen in Qubool Hai 2.0 as Zoya Farooqui, is an active Instagram user, as she is constantly entertaining her fans with snaps from her television series which recently premiered on ZEE5. Recently, she shared a picture from her photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her ‘Zoya Farooqui’ look. She donned a multi-coloured full-sleeved printed kurta. She wore subtle makeup and kept her long wavy hair open. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for loving ‘#zoyafarooqui’ so much” with a pair of hearts. Rithvik Dhanjani commented, “Ms Farooqui!!” with a pair of yellow hearts. Many fans called her ‘pretty’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘adorable’ in their comments.

Image Source: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

