Surbhi Jyoti Enjoys Her Vacation While Watching Sunset At Sula Vineyards; See Pics

Indian television actor Surbhi Jyoti was recently seen enjoying the sunset at Sula Vineyards. The actor was standing amidst the serene landscape wearing a white top and denim shorts. Friends and fans have been drooling over the actor's photos.

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys sunset at Sula Vineyards

Surbhi Jyoti recently took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos of her witnessing the sunset at Sula Vineyards in Maharashtra. The actor wore a white tie-dye top by Closet Hues and was styled by Nidhi Kudra Khurana. She paired her look with a pair of shoes and sunglasses. In the caption, the actor simply wrote 'Sunset at @sula_vineyards ðŸŒ' as she was standing below the clouds through which sunrays were passing. Her hair were entirely covering her face. In the third photo, she was looking towards the green fields and the sundown.

Several celebrities including Rohit Chaudhary, Nakuul Mehta, and Rakshanda Khan have been commenting on Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram photos. While Rakshanda Khan wrote 'Cannot figure if I should watch the sunset or you!!!!!', Nakuul Mehta commented with a 'fire' emoticon. Actor Asha Negi commented 'Haye sundari chehra toh dikhaoðŸ˜'.

While fans are always drooling over Surbhi Jyoti's photos, they could not remain calm this time either. A plethora of comments were received on the post within a few hours. It also got over 350 thousand likes. Fans of the actor spammed the post with 'heart' and 'fire' emojis. Many also wrote 'gorgeous' in the comment section.

The Qubool Hai actor also posted another series of photos at the same location. She was seen 'Chillin' in the pictures as per her caption. She gave credits to her stylist Nidhi Kurda and Closet Hues for her top.

Surbhi Jyoti on her vacation

Surbhi also flaunted her outfit in a reel video. She danced in the field on the song Vacation by Dirty Heads. In the caption, she wrote that her mind was in a happy state and tagged Sula Vineyards. She also roamed around smiling as the sun was setting in the video. Her friend Srishty Rode commented on the reel video calling her a 'cutie'. Her fans and fan pages wished her a happy vacation while some of them called her a 'happy butterfly'.

Promo Image Source: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

