Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Her Beach Dress In Latest Instagram Post, View Pictures

Naagin actor Surbhi Jyoti is known for her fashionable appearances and her social media is filled with her summer looks. Recently, she shared a picture where she is seen wearing a beach dress. With a green background, the actor left her hair open and captured the picture in the sun. In the caption, she wrote, "Blissed out ..."

Surbhi Jyoti flaunts her beach dress

Qubool Hai actor can be seen wearing a hand-painted dress. It has black carolinas hand-painted on cotton material with hand-embroidered gota. As per Bollywood Hungama, the dress costs over Rs 11,500. The comment section of the post is filled with her fans praising her look. Take a look at Surbhi Jyoti's latest Instagram post and some of the comments left by her fans and followers below.

(Image Courtesy: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared a picture of herself sitting on the green ground while enjoying the weather. She is seen wearing a greyish dress with blue flowers printed on it. With minimal makeup, she has kept her hair open. In the caption, she wrote, "Enjoying the day in my favourite way". Check out the post below.

A few days ago, the actor shared a picture of herself while standing amidst palm trees. She was sporting a yellow long sleeveless dress. In the caption, she wrote, "Meet me under the palm trees [palm tree emoticon]". Take a look at the post.

More about Surbhi Jyoti's shows

Surbhi started her career with Punjabi movies which include, Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De. Along with this, she was also a part of the Punjabi series Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. She became a household name in the year 2012 when she played the role of Zoya in the series Qubool Hai. The show also featured Karan Singh Grover and Rishabh Sinha. Other than that, she went on to play Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in the series Naagin 3. Last year, she appeared in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. She is all set to make her debut in movies with the upcoming film Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

IMAGE: Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram

