Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Her Glamorous Makeup In New Reel, Fans 'all-hearts'

Actor Surbhi Jyoti took to share a fun reel on Instagram. Surbhi Jyoti recreated her own version of a song called I Can Do My Makeup. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her eyelashes and makeup.

Netizens showered immense love on Surbhi Jyoti's post. The post garnered over 60,000 likes on Instagram, within hours of its release. Several fans praised her look in the video while several others expressed their love with emojis. Check out some of the reactions to Surbhi Jyoti's post below.

Surbhi Jyoti's social media presence

Surbhi Jyoti is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared photos from her vacation in the Maldives. Take a look at some of her posts below.

Surbhi Jyoti on the work front

Surbhi Jyoti made her acting debut by working in several regional Punjabi films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De. She also worked on several television shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na and Kach Diyan Wanga. She then played the role of Zoya Farooqui in the show Qubool Hai, which received an amazing response from the audience. The show had a very successful run for four years.

She then participated in several reality shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Night Live. She also played the role of Geetanjali Singh in the popular show called Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. She also appeared in the popular show Naagin 3. Recently, a sequel to Qubool Hai called Qubool Hai 2.0 was released in which she played the role of the protagonist. She is currently working on a Hindi film called Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

Surbhi Jyoti has won the Indian Television Academy award in the category of Female Performer of the Year for her role in Qubool Hai. She has also the award for Fresh New Face (Female) for the same role. She also won the Gold Awards for the Best Onscreen Jodi with Karan Singh Grover for Qubool Hai. In 2018, she was also nominated for Indian Television Academy Awards for her role in the show Naagin 3.

